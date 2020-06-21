ITU researcher honoured

LAHORE : Dr Junaid Qadir from Information Technology University (ITU), Lahore, has won Facebook’s research award on Ethics in AI Research Initiative for the Asia Pacific.

Dr Junaid Qadir is the principal investigator of Culturally-Informed Pro-Social AI (artificial indolence) Regulation and Persuasion Framework while Dr Amana Raquib from Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, is the co-investigator. Facebook’s Ethics in AI Research Initiative for the Asia Pacific is an initiative to help support thoughtful and groundbreaking academic research in the field of AI ethics. Dr Junaid Qadir got his PhD from University of New South Wales, Australia, in 2008 and he did bachelor’s in electrical engineering from UET, Lahore, Pakistan, in 2000. His primary research interests are in the areas of computer systems and networking and using ICT for development (ICT4D).