Final plan for golf club devised

LAHORE : A final plan regarding Royal Palm Golf and Country Club has been devised in the light of directions of the apex court in a meeting held at Railways Headquarters here.

The meeting chaired by Railways Secretary/Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani was informed that when the Railways management committee took control of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, there were a lot of issues which were settled by the Railways management amicably.

The Railways management committee has earned an amount of Rs 38.185 million in respect of revenue and spent Rs 339.053 million in respect of expenditure, including salaries of employees, during the period from July 2019 to May 2020.

The meeting was told international tendering for operating and developing the Royal Palm Club is also in the process for completely run and make it on a par with the international standard.

The Railways management committee also earned a net profit of 42.751 million during the same period.

The credit for the profit goes to the Railways management committee which worked day in and day out and provided better facilities to the members of the club and won their trust. So far the management committee has not sacked any employee of Royal Palm Club.

It was also told in the meeting that when the Railways management committee took the charge, a total of eight golf courts of 33 were in working condition and Railway engineers’ brought another 10 in working condition.

After cutting of the grass the golf courts were made standardised and well equipped and various contests has been arranged there after their upgrade.

The Railways management committee is confident that the club will be attractive for the international bidders and being a state-of-the-art club, it will get a unique cultural status and enhance Railway’s revenue.