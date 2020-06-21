‘Govt promoting high-value agriculture’

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that steps are being taken to promote high-value agriculture in the province.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday he said this while talking to media in Sargodha. He said, "Prosperous farmer is the main focus of the policies of the government and all possible resources are being utilized to boost kinnow production. Citrus fruit gardens sprawl over 400,000 acres of land in the province.”

He said the gardens produced about 2.1 million tonne citrus fruit annually. "Still there is room to increase the production for which the government is providing resources for research,” he added.

The minister said that over 2,276,000 metric tonne kinnow production was expected in the current year.

“Farmer-friendly initiatives by the government help increase research and investment in the agriculture sector. Demand of our agricultural commodities is increasing in national and international markets,” he added.

He said that for the development of the agriculture sector, the government had allocated more than Rs 10 billion for financial year 2020-21. “Implementation of various projects worth Rs 300 billion is also ongoing for the growth of the sector and prosperity of farmers. The government has also given approval of an agricultural package of Rs 56.6 billion which would help farmers reduce the cost of production of crops,” he added.

He said that agriculture scientists in their research should focus on improving the standard of citrus which would help in fetching foreign exchange.