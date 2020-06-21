‘Data of teachers safe’

LAHORE : Reacting to rumours related to hacking of date of public schools' teachers and students, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) made it clear that the data was secure.

In a statement on Saturday night, a PITB spokesperson said that the e-transfer app was removed from the Google Play Store on some technical grounds. The spokesperson added that so far 23,000 transfer applications have been received through the app and the applications are under process.