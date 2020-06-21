Railways workers protest

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways Workers Unity/Mazdoor Itehad staged a protest demonstration against the government at Lahore Engine Shed.

According to the porters, the government did not raise their salaries and workers were laid off which is not acceptable for them.

The labour leaders said that they could stop train operation if their demands were not fulfilled. They raised slogans against the government. They carried placards on which slogans were inscribed against the budget.