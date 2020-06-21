close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

Railways workers protest

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways Workers Unity/Mazdoor Itehad staged a protest demonstration against the government at Lahore Engine Shed.

According to the porters, the government did not raise their salaries and workers were laid off which is not acceptable for them.

The labour leaders said that they could stop train operation if their demands were not fulfilled. They raised slogans against the government. They carried placards on which slogans were inscribed against the budget.

Latest News

More From Lahore