Public urged to cooperate against dengue, virus

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwarul Haq visited different areas of the garrison city to check food prices and preventive measures against coronavirus and dengue.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi was also accompanied in this occasion with officials of health department and the team visited residential areas of Rawlpindi and asked people about performance of health department regarding rising threat of dengue in the city.

The team also inspected residential areas and multiple houses as routine practice to ensure safety of citizens against coronavirus and possibly rising threat of dengue.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi said that public cooperation is inevitable to get control against coronavirus and dengue.

The district administration is employing all possible measures to keep check against Coronavirus and dengue, said Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi adding that public should ensure safety in their respective surroundings as precautionary measure against rising threat of dengue fever.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi along with his team also visited different medical stores and grocery shops to inspect preventive measures against coronavirus relating usage of facemask and social distancing among customers at respective outlets.

Meanwhile, all police stations, pickets and police officers and Police Lines Headquarters were sprayed with disinfectant liquid for safety against coronavirus and dengue.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that all subsequent offices and ‘chowkis’ and barracks of police officials are being sprinkles with disinfectant spray to ensure safety of police officials against Coronavirus and dengue.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said police have been playing front line force role against coronavirus pandemic and police officials have to ensure their safety on first and during duty, usage of face masks, sanitiser and gloves have been made mandatory to

ensure the safety of police officials.

He also appealed to police officials residing in police stations, police barracks to ensure sprinkle of disinfectant spray to ensure their safety against the menace of coronavirus pandemic and dengue.