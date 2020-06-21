Rain likely

LAHORE : Cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was witnessed in the provincial metropolis on Saturday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltsiatn, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Dust-raising winds are also expected in Multan, DG Khan, Layyah, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Rawalakot, 22mm, Drosh, 11, Parachinar, 3, Kalam, 2, Mirkhani, 1 and Murree, 5mm.

Saturday’s highest temperature was recorded at Dadu and Mohenjodaro where the mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 41.3°C and lowest was 27.2°C.