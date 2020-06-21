Father is like shady tree: Usman Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the occasion of Father’s Day, said that love, kindness and affection of father are like a shady tree.
Usman Buzdar said that he misses his late father at every stage of life and he can’t forget the moments which he spent with him. “Whatever I am now is because of hard work and prayers of my late father” he added.
The chief minister said that father is like a protector for his children. Father's Day is a day of a revival of love, affection and compassion for father, the CM said.