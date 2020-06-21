CM Usman Buzdar offers condolence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a grief on the death of famous poet Professor Manzar Ayubi.
In his condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.