Sun Jun 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a grief on the death of famous poet Professor Manzar Ayubi.

In his condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

