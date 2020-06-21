Usman Buzdar for following SOPs

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the lifestyle.

Citizens must maintain social distance and wear face masks when they go out of home. No one can tell for sure for how long corona will stay, said the chief minister.

He said precautionary measures and following government instructions are utmost necessary to prevent the spread of the epidemic. He said that the Punjab government sealed corona hotspots in cities after consultations to stop the spread of Covid-19.

He said that the Cabinet Committee on Corona Control took decisions after reviewing the situation on a daily basis. Citizens should display discipline and strictly follow the condition of wearing face mask. The law will take action on the violation of SOPs. More steps will be taken constantly to prevent the spread of Corona, he added.