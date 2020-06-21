Ex-rulers’ corruption deprived people of basic amenities: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the "locust swarm of corruption” weakened the foundations of Pakistan and it hollowed the roots of the country in the past.

The stories of corruption of former corrupt rulers are common, the CM said, adding that the corruption by the former rulers deprived the people of basic amenities. Eradication of corruption at all the levels is the only way to take Pakistan forward.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the prime minister has smashed the idols of corruption. The CM said that eradication of corruption is the topmost agenda of PTI government and Pakistan will achieve its goal by holding impartial accountability of the corrupt elements. He said that the present government is the most transparent government in the history of Pakistan and is determined to root out corruption.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition parties tried to do politics on the national issue like corona and opposition leaders left the people alone even in the extraordinary circumstances occurred from corona pandemic. This negative attitude of the opposition parties is not only condemnable but also reprehensible. The remaining repute of the opposition also ended with their attempts to destroy the national unity on corona issue.

Opposition leaders should regain their senses, the CM said. He said that those who had set new records of corruption in the past should hold themselves accountable. Nation will never forgive those who bankrupted the country through their financial irregularities. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan made government in difficult circumstances and put the country in the right direction. The PTI government, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, is fighting against the mafia which looted the country, he concluded.

GOVERNOR: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar have decided to make government measures more effective and agreed to continue work together for the development and prosperity of the province under the vision of the prime minister.

During a meeting on Saturday, the Punjab governor and chief minister discussed political and Punjab government affairs as well as the steps to be taken to counter coronavirus epidemic and other issues. The Punjab governor congratulated Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar on presenting a people-friendly and tax-free budget.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government was taking steps to provide relief to the people in every sector despite the coronavirus crisis.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the people were fortunate to have an honest and sincere prime minister like Imran Khan who was taking practical steps to rid the country of issues like tax evasion and injustice as well as inflation and unemployment. He said that Punjab government was working against corona 24 hours a day but for the success of the war against corona, it was necessary for the people to follow the SOPs regarding corona.

The Punjab governor was of the view that the tax-free budget of the federal and Punjab is a clear proof that the government is with the people and is pursuing a policy of making the country developed and prosperous.

He said that, unfortunately, the opposition started politics on every issue. Because of corona, Pakistan is facing many challenges today but the opposition is in the process of scoring political points on the issue of corona but Insha Allah all the negative propaganda of the opposition will meet failure, he said. The government will continue to move forward successfully and the opposition will be disappointed once again, he added. Corona issue needs the same spirit and unity which is needed in war with enemy, so everyone should get united against coronavirus.