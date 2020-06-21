Hoarding of oxygen cylinders banned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 for a period of two months in an effort to stop hoarding of oxygen cylinders in the province.
According to details, on the recommendation of Primary and Secondary HealthCare Department, Punjab Home Department enforced Section 144 against hoarding of oxygen cylinders, regulators, concentrators, pulse oximeters and illegal profiteering. The Home Department has issued a notification with an immediate effect.