Sun Jun 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

Hoarding of oxygen cylinders banned

Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

LAHORE : The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 for a period of two months in an effort to stop hoarding of oxygen cylinders in the province.

According to details, on the recommendation of Primary and Secondary HealthCare Department, Punjab Home Department enforced Section 144 against hoarding of oxygen cylinders, regulators, concentrators, pulse oximeters and illegal profiteering. The Home Department has issued a notification with an immediate effect.

