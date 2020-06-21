PPP to celebrate BB’s anniversary with simplicity

LAHORE The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will celebrate the 67th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto with simplicity across the country on Sunday. This was informed by PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira in a statement issued on Saturday. He said that no political gathering would be organised on the day on the direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The decision of not holding any political gathering has been taken due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Kaira said that all party leaders and workers would cut cakes of the birthday of Benazir Bhutto at their homes.