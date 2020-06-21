85.7pc of 161 who died of virus were 50, over 70 years

LAHORE : As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to takes its toll across the country, 85.71 per cent of 161 people, who died of the virus from March till date in Lahore, were between the age group of 50 and above 70 years.

According to data of burial of confirmed corona patients by Rescue 1122, elderly people in the provincial metropolis are at a greatest risk of the infection, serious illness and death. The data revealed that a total of 161 persons were buried by Rescue 1122 from March till date, which included 115 males and 46 females. The males made up 71.42 per cent of the dead while 28.57 per cent of them were females.

In March, only two people were buried by Rescue 1122, but in April the number went to 28, in May the deceased buried by Rescue 1122 were 66 and in June till date the citizens buried by Rescue 1122 were 65. Razia Bano, aged 90, was the eldest deceased buried by Rescue 1122 while Shehroze, aged 23, was the youngest.

When divided into age groups, three people were in the age bracket of 1 to 30 years, three in the age bracket of 30 to 40 years, 17 in the age group of 40 to 50 years, 43 in the age bracket of 50 to 60 years, 43 people were 60 to 70 years and 52 people 70 and above.

In these age brackets, two females were in age bracket of 30 to 40 years, five in the age bracket of 40 to 50 years, 8 in the age bracket of 50 to 60 years, 14 were 60 to 70 years and 17 were 70 and above. Percentage wise, the age bracket of 70 and above was the highest with 32.29, then comes the age brackets of 60 to 70 years and 50 to 60 years which were 26.7 per cent each while the age bracket of 40 to 50 years was 10.55 per cent and age brackets of 30 to 40 years and 1 to 30 years were the same, ie 1.86 per cent.

In the age brackets, females were 32.69 per cent in 70 and above years, 32.5 per cent in 60 to 70 years, 18.6 per cent in 50 to 60 years, 29.4 per cent in 40 to 50 years and 66.6 per cent in 30 to 40 years. The data further shows that a total of 161 patients died in various hospitals including 22 in Jinnah Hospital, 17 in National Hospital, 16 in Mayo Hospital, 15 in CMH, 14 in Services Hospital, 12 in Doctors Hospital, 10 each in Lahore General Hospital and University of Lahore Hospital, six in Farooq Hospital, 5 each in Ittefaq Hospital and PKLI, 4 each in Bahria International Hospital, Nawaz Sharif Hospital and homes, 3 in Hameed Latif Hospital, 2 each in Ganga Ram Hospital, Hijaz Hospital, Fatima Memorial Hospital and Bahria Orchard Hospital and 1 each in Social Security Hospital, Ghurki Hospital, Sheikh Zaed Hospital, Shalimar Hospital, Adil Hospital and Ever Care Hospital in the provincial metropolis.

The deceased were buried in various city graveyards including Miani Sahib Graveyard, Township Graveyard, DHA Phase 7 Graveyard, Usman Chowk Badami Bagh Graveyard, Kareem Block Graveyard, Valancia Graveyard, Ramgarh Graveyard Shalimar Link Road Lahore, Gulbahar Graveyard Bahria Town, Shadman Graveyard, Harbanspura Graveyard, Ichhra Graveyard, Nishat Colony Graveyard, Tajpura LDA Graveyard, Green Town Factory Graveyard, Chah Miran Graveyard, Ghazi Abad Graveyard, Firdousia Graveyard Gajjumatta Lahore, Gulshan Ravi Graveyard, Shafiqabad Graveyard Band Road, Eden Extension Graveyard, Mian Mir Graveyard, Mughalpura Graveyard near UET and Johar Town Graveyard.