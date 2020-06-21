close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
Disheartening

Newspost

 
June 21, 2020

The regular theft of natural gas in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is bleeding the national exchequer and thereby robbing taxpayers. Gas is being stolen for domestic as well as commercial and industrial use in the area. There are as many as 70000 illegal connections, supposedly allowed to remain due to political patronage.

I just do not know where we are going. It is so disheartening. The concerned authorities should take strict action against the thieves to negate any further loss to the economy.

Fatima Abid

Peshawar

