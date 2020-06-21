Globally, 90 percent of natural disasters are water related. Most infectious diseases are also water-borne while activities like washing one’s hands remain key to combating illness, as we have seen during the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, our environmental and public health problems are interlinked, and solving them requires both widespread access and the sustainable management of water supplies.

At the policy level, nowadays, containing the coronavirus dominates the agenda, at the expense of disaster risk reduction and sustainable development goals. This could be a mistake that we pay for in the future. We need to act while we still have time, realise the linkages. There is no gain in working in isolation on one crisis/ issue.

Abu Rehan

Islamabad