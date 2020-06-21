LoC issues

There appears to be no letup in ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC) by India, even when its border is tense with China and the Covid-19 is taking its toll on the people of this region too. Indian troops have been repeatedly resorting to unprovoked firing across the LoC, and the ceasefire agreement seems to have evaporated in thin air. Though the Pakistan Army has responded effectively to the Indian firing, as it always does, it is hardly a solution to this longstanding problem. India must realize that this brinkmanship is no alternative to a permanent solution to the problems India is facing in the Indian occupied Kashmir. Especially after August 5, 2019, when India announced a unilateral annexation of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the situation in the valley has been critical.

India tries to divert the world's attention by ceasefire violations which it wrongly blames on Pakistan. The abrogation of the special status of Kashmir was a turning point in the history of this region and must not be overlooked in the diplomatic noise created by ceasefire violations. According to the ISPR, just in less than six months since the beginning of 2020, India has committed over 1,100 truce violations. Though India has repeatedly alleged that Pakistan has been targeting its ‘launch pads’ across the LoC, Pakistan has formally asked the United Nations to obtain information from New Delhi over its allegations. Ideally, the UNMOGIP of the UN should be validating any Indian claims in this regard, as the accusations of ‘infiltration attempts’ by both sides can easily be verified by an independent third-party validation. Pakistan, on its part summoned the Indian Charge d’ Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia and registered its protest on June 17.

Now, since the region is in the grip of Covid-19 and the resultant economic difficulties will cause tremendous hardships for both India and Pakistan, this is hardly a time for India to indulge in border adventures with China, Nepal, or Pakistan. India must consider the Working Boundary (WB) as inviolable at least for the time being. Both countries must realize that peace must not be imperiled and security must be maintained in the region and that is the best for now unless a long-term solution is found, and that cannot be done unless India revokes its unilateral annexation of Kashmir. Regional stability must be the top priority for all countries in this region involved in border disputes.