Justice Isa verdict

Though the Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed the reference and show-cause notice in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case, the court has handed the onus of the final verdict to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). In this regard the apex court has also terminated all earlier proceedings of the FBR which has also been directed to send fresh notices to Justice Isa’s wife and children. The FBR will issue these notices within seven days of the verdict and seek the details of the Isa family properties. The family has to submit their sources of income and the details of their purchases. The SC verdict also stipulates a time period of 75 days for the FBR to decide the matter. While the matter is under consideration by the FBR, no delay in proceedings will be acceptable by the court on any pretext even if any respondent is reported to be unavailable. Now it will be in the domain of the SJC to decide about any further actions on the FBR report. The best part of the verdict is the unanimity with which the full-bench agreed to quash the reference; however, there were dissenting votes that did not want the matter to be referred to the FBR.

While the dismissal of the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa by the SCP is a welcome move, it also offers some points to ponder for the government. Legal experts have observed that the reference was, if not entirely well-meaning, at the very least ill-thought-out. Interestingly, the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) led by Shahzad Akbar is still not willing to accept that the court verdict is a major blow to its reputation. The SJC now has more responsibility on its shoulders as the case under discussion involves not only a fellow judge but is also likely to have a far-reaching impact on the judicial and political trajectory Pakistan takes in the coming years. Any kind of sensationalism must be avoided by the government and the media. The FBR also should be careful to stay above board and inform the SJC as accurately as is possible.

The supremacy of the constitution and law must be upheld by all who are directly or indirectly involved in this case. The final verdict of this case will certainly create a crucial moment in the history of the country. The freedom of the judiciary in Pakistan must be maintained at all costs, and no miscarriage of justice or deviation from the constitution should take place – under any garb. Of course, it is crucial in any state that justice prevail and the honest be respected just as the corrupt are punished. All this must be transparent and above board.