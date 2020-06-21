Man held for killing daughter

LAHORE: Garden Town investigation police arrested a man for killing his daughter in the name of ‘honour.’

Accused Abdul Raheem stabbed his daughter Sehar Chaudhry to death as she had married against his will. Meanwhile, Nishter Colony investigation police reunited two runaway brothers, Suffian and Umar, with their family.

Iqbal Town investigation police arrested two female alleged thieves, Allah Rakhi and Naheed. Meanwhile, Hanjarwal police arrested seven robbers who had taken away goods from the office of a construction company.

Three injured: Three people suffered injuries in a cylinder blast in a kitchen of a hotel in the Ravi Road police limits on Saturday. Rescue teams and police reached the incident place and removed the victims to a nearby hospital. The injured have been identified as Junaid, Jamhaid and Nasir.

e-challans : The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Saturday released e-challenging statistics for the current year.

As many as 616,018 challans were issued since January 2020. Out of which, 340,000 vehicles, 258,000 motorcycles and auto-rickshaws and 9,000 commercial vehicles were sent e-challans.