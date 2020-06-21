Senior journalist Syed Zakir Hasnain passes away

PESHAWAR: Senior journalist Syed Zakir Hasnain passed away here on Saturday after protracted illness.

He was in his late 60s. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at a well-attended funeral. The late journalist is survived by a widow and three daughters. Dua for the departed soul is being offered at the family residence located in Street No 4, H 3, Phase-2 at Hayatabad town. Late Syed Zakir Hasnain served journalism for 30 years in different capacities. He launched his career from English-language national daily The Frontier Post as a sub-editor in 1990.

He was later elevated as the Newsroom morning shift in-charge. He remained associated with the daily for 10 years. Later, he joined daily The Statesman, another English-language daily from Peshawar, as senior reporter when it was launched in the year 2001. He worked as senior reporter at the Peshawar Bureau of the Daily Times, Lahore, covering various beats. Late Syed Zakir Hasnain took part in trade union activities as well. He was elected finance secretary of the Peshawar Press Club in 1998 and served the Khyber Union of Journalists to work for the community rights.