Youth commits suicide after game defeat

LAHORE: A youth commits suicide in the North Cantt area. Josesph Jotni committed suicide by hanging himself after defeat in a game. His body was removed to morgue by Eidhi Razakar.

Safety kits: Lahore police distributed over 132,000 safety masks and pairs of 160,000 gloves among the officials. Similarly, over 12,700 hand sanitizers packs, 6,760 personal protective kits, 4,000 rain/safety suits, 35,631 bars of soap and 1,100 glasses were

distributed among the officials as precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The DIG Operations said that the face masks and sanitizer were distributed among the employees deputed at Naaka Jaat, pickets and other points of the City.

He directed all police officers and officials to strictly follow the SOPs related to precautionary measures regarding coronavirus.