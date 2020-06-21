2 more die of coronavirus in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two more patients of coronavirus lost battle for life in Nowshera district on Saturday.

With the new casualties, the number of fatalities from coronavirus reached 37 in Nowshera district since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country

Officials said that Noor Hussain Khattak, 65, a resident of Dag Ismailkhel in Cherat, was infected by the viral disease a few days. They said that the patient was admitted to the hospital where he died despite the hectic efforts by the doctors to save his life. Similarly, Syed Liaqat, a resident of Armour Colony in Nowshera, was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex where he expired while struggling for life.

Also, 41 more suspected patients of Covid-19 reported positive for the viral disease, raising the number of infected persons to 622 in the district. According to the health department, 2067 suspected persons under gone a test for coronavirus in which 1307 reported negative. The officials of district administration have appealed people to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safety steps to stem the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the area.