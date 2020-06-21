Protest continues against arrest of Chief Editor

PESHAWAR: The workers continued protest against the arrest of Editor-in-Chief Jang/Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Saturday and vowed they would not end it till his release.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him.

The protesting journalist including Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali and others condemned the government for arresting editor of the biggest media group in a 24 years old property case. Terming arrest of Mir Shakil an attack on the media, they vowed to continue protest till the acceptance of their demands, including release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him.