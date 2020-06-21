Annexation plan marks ‘quantum leap’ in Israeli regime’s list of crimes: Hamas

WEST BANK: A senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has described Israel’s controversial plan to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank as “a quantum leap” in the regime’s long list of crimes, warning that such a move would adversely affect all aspects of Palestinians’ lives.

“We Palestinians are fairly capable of thwarting the annexation plan. This requires national consensus, besides a struggle plan that covers all fields and arenas. We in Hamas work to implement such a vision, and communicate with everyone to achieve this goal,” member of Hamas political bureau Husam Badran wrote in a series of posts published on his official Twitter page on Saturday.

He warned, “The annexation project is not a symbolic issue or a formal matter. It is rather a quantum leap in the Occupation’s (Israel’s) list of criminal acts. It will negatively affect the political, economic, social, legal and moral aspects of the Palestinian nation. Therefore, all options are on the table to confront and frustrate the plan.”

Badran said the Tel Aviv regime’s impending move “targets all components of the Palestinian nation, regardless of their political affiliations, intellectual backgrounds, or geographical origins. It is practically a threat to all of us. This necessitates making joint efforts to confront it, and avoiding internal disputes.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was sworn into office for another term on May 17, has set July 1 for the start of cabinet discussions on extending “sovereignty” over settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

In response to Israel’s decision, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared the end of all agreements signed with Israel and the United States on May 19.

On Friday, Hamas vowed that Palestinian resistance factions will respond to the Israeli regime’s annexation plan as well as US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal for “peace” between the Israeli regime and Palestinians, dubbed “the deal of the century.”

The deal of the century envisions Jerusalem al-Quds as “Israel’s undivided capital” and allows the Tel Aviv regime to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley. The plan also denies Palestinian refugees the right of return to their homeland, among other controversial terms.

Trump’s plan has triggered waves of protest rallies around the globe.

“Our people are facing a historical juncture and a new chapter in conspiracies targeting their cause through land theft, Judaization of al-Quds and annexation of the West Bank. All Zionist attempts are meant to liquidate our cause,” senior Hamas official Mushir al-Masri said at a massive popular rally in the northern part of Gaza Strip.

He added that the Israeli regime has exploited Arabs’ inaction and global preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic to implement the so-called deal of the century, declare Jerusalem al-Quds its capital and work towards annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian people and resistance groups, Hamas in particular, will not allow Israel to carry out its annexation project, Masri pointed out.

“The message to the enemy is that we (Palestinians) will confront it even if the campaign costs us our blood and our children. It should realize that it (the regime) is heading toward its demise” he concluded.