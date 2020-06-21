Six members of one family killed in Mexico

CELAYA, Mexico: Six members of one family, including a minor, were killed in their home by an armed group in central Mexico, the local prosecutor’s office has said.

Gunmen arrived at the house in Celaya in Guanajuato state on Thursday night and started setting off "explosions targeting the family," it added. Investigators found three women and two men dead at the scene, as well as a minor whose age and gender were not given, the prosecutor’s office said on Friday.

Two other women were wounded and taken to hospital, according to the state security ministry.