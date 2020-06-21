close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 21, 2020

Six members of one family killed in Mexico

World

AFP
June 21, 2020

CELAYA, Mexico: Six members of one family, including a minor, were killed in their home by an armed group in central Mexico, the local prosecutor’s office has said.

Gunmen arrived at the house in Celaya in Guanajuato state on Thursday night and started setting off "explosions targeting the family," it added. Investigators found three women and two men dead at the scene, as well as a minor whose age and gender were not given, the prosecutor’s office said on Friday.

Two other women were wounded and taken to hospital, according to the state security ministry.

Latest News

More From World