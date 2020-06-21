Greece culls migrant support groups in ‘transparency’ overhaul

ATHENS: Dozens of groups helping asylum seekers in Greece risk being edged out in a government move to tighten what it calls "opaque" rules overseeing charities, sparking concern that crucial support will be cut.

Critics warn that the new registration regulations will downgrade services to thousands of vulnerable and traumatised people that were, in many cases, already barely adequate. "We seek as much transparency as possible in the operation of NGOs, and of people working for, or cooperating, with them," Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said in April.

Greece’s conservative government, which was voted in nearly a year ago and whose policy is to make the country a "less attractive" destination to migrants, says that new NGO registration rules are needed because the groups have run projects in the last four years "in their own way" under an "opaque" framework.

But Minos Mouzourakis, legal officer for Refugee Support Aegean, is worried that the change could hamper the independent oversight role often played by NGOs.

It is often support groups that highlight alleged abuses by coastguards or police and take legal action against the Greek state on behalf of asylum seekers, he noted.

"The ministry evaluates independent organisations that often criticise it... it should not have such (powers)... it’s a question of impartiality," he said.

Mitarachi has complained that out of 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in EU support funds for Greek migration projects between 2015 and 2019, the Greek state managed just 1.9 percent.

"Do you want to hand over the keys to NGOs? I don’t want that," he told parliament this month.

The new registration process includes budget scrutiny and criminal background checks for workers and volunteers.

Each group’s field performance in the last two years is also probed.

"This essentially helps NGOs themselves to know who is working for them," the ministry’s asylum secretary Manos Logothetis told AFP.

"Shouldn’t they know if, for instance, there is a paedophile working with minors?" he said.

On Wednesday, 22 out of 40 groups active in Greek camps were eliminated from a first approval phase.

Elected officials acknowledge that support groups were key at the height of Europe’s migrant crisis, especially after other EU states shut their borders in 2016 and tens of thousands of asylum seekers were trapped in Greek camps.

More than a million migrants and refugees arrived in Greece in 2015 and 2016, according to the UN refugee agency. There are now around 120,000 in the country.