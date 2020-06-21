Sahi determined to get Arshad trained abroad despite funds shortage

ISLAMABAD: President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj Gen (rtd) Akram Sahi plans to use all the channels to financially support highly talented javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s training in Finland or Belarus which could cost around Rs12 million.

The potential medal winner is the country's first track and field athlete to have directly qualified for the Olympics. Hard training under the able guidance of well-versed coaches and required international exposure is all he needs to create history by winning a medal in July-August 2021 Olympics to be held in Tokyo.

“We are lucky to have spotted Arshad Nadeem who has all the potential to become a world beater,” Maj Gen (rtd) Akram Sahi said. "The AFP has planned high-quality training for him either in Finland or Belarus, two famous places for training of javelin throwers. I have taken up the matter with Finland-based javelin throwing coach, himself an Olympic medallist, who runs a high performance academy there. He saw Arshad throwing javelin at the Asiad and during World Meet and thinks that with hard work and training he has potential to improve ten meters on his normal throw. If that is the case he surely is a gold medal winning prospect. Now what he needs is financial support that could enable him to train in the company of the best athletes. Continuous international exposure is also important for him," the AFP president said.

“Look, there is no hockey this fall. Shooting, athletics and equestrian have realistic chances of making the country proud. So my aim is to help him get the best training to earn laurels for the country. Come what may, I will put in my best efforts to arrange funds for him to start training in one of these countries in near future. Indeed looking for finances under the prevailing situation when COVID-19 has crippled all activities is not an easy job, yet I am determined not to lose this opportunity,” he said.

The AFP president categorically denied receiving any support from any quarter so far. “Only promises, nothing else. Despite our requests to all and sundry, no one has so far come up for his support.”