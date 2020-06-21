SAG medal-winning shooters get cash awards

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has given cash awards of more than Rs10 million to nine medal-winning shooters of 13th South Asian Games 2019.

The cash prizes were delivered to the shooters via courier in Lahore and Jhelum and the officials of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) presented cheques to them on behalf of PSB.

Ghufran Adil and Aaqib Latif of Navy received Rs2 million and Rs1.5 million, respecitvely.

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir received Rs2 million, Lubna Ameen got Rs0.25 million, and Mehwish Farhan received Rs0.75 million.

Nadra Raees got Rs0.25 million, Rabia Kabir received Rs0.5 million, and Zeeshan-ul-Shakir Farid got Rs1.5 million. All these shooters represent Navy. WAPDA's Maqbool Hussain Tabassum received Rs1.5 million.