Zaigham hails public-private partnership idea for sports promotion

KARACHI: Former Pakistan boxing coach and Asian Games silver medallist Zaigham Maseel has welcomed the idea of public-private partnership for sports promotion.

“I think it’s a reasonable and flexible approach, joining different people or parties instead of relying on PSB’s unprofessional staff,” Zaigham told ‘The News’ from Bahrain here the other day.

“A few employees from PSB are performing well like in the Lahore coaching centre. The director of the centre is a sportsman with good educational background. He has a strong vision,” he said.

“But most others have got themselves transferred to PSB because they don’t want to work. For them, PSB is like a place to relax,” Zaigham said.

He said most of the staff at PSB lacked sports experience. “When I returned from Japan in 2008, I tried to get a place in Lahore to establish a sports centre under public-private partnership but I failed to convince our honourable officers and directors of sports centres and PHA. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a big amount for bribes to meet their demands,” the three-time South Asian Games gold medallist said.

Disappointed by the lack of interest from the state in sports, some federations have shown interest in public-private partnership. These federations are of the view that federal government should provide them infrastructure and they would develop them. They are of the view that they would also fund PSB from the income which they would generate through the facilities.

These federations say that this will end the dependency of federations on the PSB which after devolution has lost some of its powers.