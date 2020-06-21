KARACHI: The 27th National Shooting Championship has been rescheduled and is now likely to be held near the end of September.

The championship was scheduled in the first week of April in Jhelum but had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“We are planning to hold it near the end of September,” said Javaid Lodhi of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP). “But we will see if it is conducive to stage this event,” he added.

The executive vice president of NRAP told ‘The News’ that they are also ready for international participation. “The quota events for the Tokyo Olympics are now closed but there is one chance to qualify for the Olympics on the basis of international rankings at the end of the qualification cycle.

“We will try our best to send our talented shooter Usman Chand in as many international events as possible to help him qualify,” said Javaid.

He added that Usman would get good rankings if he performed well even in just one event. “We are quite hopeful of getting one more shooter from Pakistan into the Olympics,” he said.

Javaid said that all three Tokyo-bound shooters are training hard for a good show at the Olympics.

It is to be noted that a national event for juniors scheduled in June-July also got cancelled.

NRAP has organised only one event this year and that was the National Clay Shooting Championship in February in Karachi.