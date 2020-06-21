Fernandes salvages draw for Man United

LONDON: Bruno Fernandes’s penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Tottenham as the Red Devils had another late spot-kick overturned by a VAR review on Friday.

Jose Mourinho was on course to get the better of his former club when Steven Bergwijn’s strike gave Spurs a half-time lead. However, United’s second half pressure finally told nine minutes from time when Fernandes converted from the spot after Paul Pogba had been brought down in the box.

Fernandes then thought he had won a second penalty, but a VAR review decided there was little contact as he went down under a challenge from Eric Dier. A point does little for either side’s chances of breaking into the top four.

United remain in fifth, two points behind Chelsea, while Spurs are four points further back in eighth. In keeping with all matches since the Premier League’s return earlier this week, all players and officials took a knee before kick in protest against racial injustice. Once the action did get underway, United settled quickest to the eery surroundings of a 62,000 seater stadium draped in banners with the only fans appearing on giant video screens behind each goal.

Marcus Rashford has had a momentous week as the English international’s campaign to ensure vulnerable children are not left without food vouchers during the English school holidays forced a government U-turn.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described the 22-year-old’s action as far “more important than any game of football that he would probably play.”

However, the England international admitted he was also desperate to get back to the day job after being sidelined since January with a back injury prior to the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of football for three months.

Rashford had the best chance to turn the visitors’ early control into a goal as his low shot was beaten away by the legs of Hugo Lloris. Tottenham could be the Premier League side with most to gain from a three-month stoppage.