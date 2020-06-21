‘Saeed played off spin bowling very well’

ISLAMABAD: Former Test cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq believes Pakistani batting legend Saeed Anwar was the maestro of playing off-spin bowling, saying no left-handed batsman played off-spinners better than him.

“I played some matches against Anwar but have done many rounds with him in the nets. It was very difficult to beat him or take his wicket,” Saqlain said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Saeed played 55 Tests and 247 ODIs scoring 4,052 and 8,824 runs, respectively. Anwar also captained Pakistan in seven Tests and 11 ODIs.

“Saeed was very skillful and I think there was no other left handed batsman who played off-spinner better than him,” Saqlain, who was the head of International Player Development at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) High Performance Centre, said.

Saqlain, who was credited with the invention of the “doosra”, said the second left-handed batsman who played off-spin better was the Indian cricketer and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly.

“Ganguly also had an expertise against the off-spinners. He used to cut, inside-out, sweep against off-spinners. He would charge the bowler whenever he wanted,” he said.