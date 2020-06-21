PCB allows Malik to meet his family

ISLAMABAD: Shoaib Malik has been allowed to reunite with his family before reaching England on July 24.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given special dispensation to Malik to rejoin with his wife Sania Mirza, and one-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Malik’s family has been in India while Shoaib is in Sialkot since an international travel ban was imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to travel ban, Malik was playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League that commenced on February 20 and suspended on March 17.

In the presence of Test specialist, it is generally believed that Malik possibly would not be required to represent the country in the Test series starting from August 5. However, he has always been considered as strong candidate for T20 cricket and Pakistan-England T20 series will be held in September.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “Unlike the rest of us, Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months due to his commitments and the subsequent international travel ban. As travel restrictions are now slowly easing out and there is an opportunity for a family reunion, it is appropriate that at a human level we show compassion as part of our duty of care and respect on Malik’s request.

“We have discussed his issue with the England and Wales Cricket Board officials who understand the situation and have agreed to make an exception by helping Malik enter the country on July 24. Of course, Malik will follow the UK government’s policies for visitors entering the country before integrating with the side.”