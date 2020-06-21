Simpson takes one stroke lead at Heritage

WASHINGTON: Webb Simpson fired nine birdies in fashioning a six-under par 65 on Friday for a one-stroke lead midway through the US PGA Tour RBC Heritage.

Simpson said distance control was the key to his second straight six-under effort at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where his 12-under total of 130 put him one clear of American Bryson DeChambeau and Canadian Corey Conners. Simpson and DeChambeau were a study in contrasts playing in the same group. DeChambeau is cutting an impressive figure after using the coronavirus hiatus to add about 20 pounds (9kg) in a quest for more strength and speed that he launched late last year.

He said the narrow Harbour Town layout didn’t allow him to make the most of his newfound power, but he still grabbed eight birdies in a seven-under par 64 for 131. Six of DeChambeau’s birdies came in his last nine holes, but he missed a five-foot birdie putt at his final hole, the ninth, where Simpson rolled in a six-footer to cap a birdie-birdie finish.

It was a further stroke back to American Ryan Palmer, who posted a 67, and England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick signed for a 66. Former world number one Brooks Koepka carded a 66 to head a group on 133 that also included overnight co-leader Ian Poulter of England (69), Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas (63), Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (64) and American Matthew NeSmith (67).