Pak squad to be tested on June 25

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers will not be allowed to meet their families onwards as they have been asked to get ready for joining the touring party on June 24 in Lahore for onward departure to England on June 28.

All the selected players plus four reserve players will have to undergo Covid-19 tests on June 25, the report of which would suggest who will be accompanying the team to England.

“All the team members have been asked to assemble in Lahore on June 24 for the Covid-19 testing prior to team’s departure. Once the cricketers will join the touring party, they would be under strict check for any outside exposure as such they would not be allowed to rejoin their families. Reserves have also been called up for Covid-19 testing as in case of any positive result (God forbid), they will be readily available for replacements. We hope that all the members of the squad will be tested negative and would be on board for Manchester,” an official told ‘The News’.

He added that special arrangements have been made at the hotels where these probables will stay in Lahore. “An entire floor has been booked and only the touring party would be having access to that. Results of the tests are expected on June 26.”