Zanardi in artificial coma after horrific handbike crash

MILAN: Ex-Formula One driver Alex Zanardi has been placed in an artificial coma, but remains “in a stable condition” on Saturday after suffering horrific head injuries in a crash while competing in a handbike race in Italy.

Zanardi, who had both legs amputated in a motor racing accident almost 20 years ago before going on to become a Paralympic champion, was participating in the ‘Obiettivo tricolore’ relay race in Tuscany on Friday when he lost control of his bike and crossed into the path of an oncoming truck.

The 53-year-old Italian was airlifted to hospital in Siena where he underwent emergency surgery for serious facial head injuries. “Zanardi underwent a delicate neurosurgical intervention and (was) subsequently transferred to intensive care, he has stable hemodynamic and metabolic parameters,” the hospital said.

“He remains intubated and supported by artificial ventilation while the neurological picture remains serious.” Neurosurgeon Giuseppe Olivieri told the AGI news agency that Zanardi’s condition could stabilise “in a week or 10 days. Then he can be awakened and evaluated”. Zanardi was a former Grand Prix driver who twice won the CART championship in the United States before having both his legs amputated following an accident on the Lausitzring track in Germany in 2001.

He went on to win four gold medals on his handbike in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games, and two silver medals, and multiple world championship titles.

On Saturday, news of the Italian icon’s accident covered the front pages of all three sports national dailies on a day when Serie A football returns after a three-month coronavirus-enforced absence.

“Alex’s drama,” headlined the Gazzetta dello Sport. “No Alex, no!” wrote Corrierre dello Sport, with Tuttosport headlining “Alex, Italy!”

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrote on Twitter: “Courage Alex, don’t give up. All of Italy is fighting with you.” “Fight as you know how to do it, Alex. You are a very great man, courage,” tweeted in Italian Charles Leclerc, the Monegasque driver of the F1 Ferrari team.