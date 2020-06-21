ECB on hand to help with Malik’s late arrival

LAHORE/LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has agreed to provide special assistance to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, who received special permission from the PCB allowing him to join the team in England on July 24 after spending time with his immediate family.

The official squad depart for Manchester on June 28, but 38-year-old Malik will not leave until July 24. Having been locked down in Sialkot he has not seen his wife, former tennis world number one Sania Mirza, or one-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik in five months due to travel restrictions in place during the coronavirus crisis. His wife and son have been in India during the period.

Prior to the travel ban, Malik played for Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL Pakistan Super League, which began on February 20 before it was suspended less than a month later. On Saturday, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said: “Unlike the rest of us, Shoaib Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months due to his commitments and the subsequent international travel bans following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As travel restrictions are now slowly easing out and there is an opportunity for a family reunion, it is appropriate that at a human level we show compassion as part of our duty of care and respect Shoaib’s request.

“We have spoken with the England and Wales Cricket Board who understand the situation and have agreed to make an exception by helping Shoaib enter the country on July 24. Of course, Shoaib will follow the UK government’s policies on visitors entering the country before integrating with the side.”

The ECB may need to help with travel, logistics and quarantine arrangements to ease his arrival and has offered its support. Pakistan have agreed in principle to play three Tests and three Twenty20s, with Malik only required for the latter portion of the trip having retired from the longer format.

The rest of Pakistan’s 29-man squad will quarantine and train in Derbyshire in preparation for the series.