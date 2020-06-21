Education cuts

The decision to slash the higher education budget for the next fiscal year by another Rs5.9 billion from the earmarked Rs70 billion is unfair. Academics believe that the cuts would force public universities to increase admission and semester fees which may discourage a certain number of students from pursuing higher education. It would, among other changes, cause the universities to lay off contractual faculty members, halt new scholarship programs, disrupt research work, and freeze most of the infrastructure and academic development programs.

The incessant devaluation of the Pakistani rupee in relation to the US dollar has compounded the problems for higher education development programs since it has increased the cost of implementation, with all foreign collaborations and scholarships are implemented in foreign currency. The outbreak of Covid-19 has led to the postponement of examinations. With no new enrolments, universities are already facing revenue shortfall worth millions of rupees. Vice-chancellors will be forced to adopt ad hoc measures to run the universities. The proposition to raise funds from alumni and philanthropists is the last thing one could expect from the current leadership. Prime Minister Imran Khan is known to have criticized the previous government for making roads and bridges, and pledged to prioritize higher education if his party came to power. However, his actions have proved to be the negation of his words. The leadership must realize the ramifications already being faced by the universities and reconsider the allocation to higher education.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur