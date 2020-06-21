Imran Farooq’s widow speaks out about decade-long trauma

LONDON: Shumaila Imran Farooq, the widow of slain Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq, has welcomed the conviction of her husband’s murderers and spoke out about her family’s decade-long trauma.

Speaking for the first time to Shahzeb Khanzada for Geo News in ten years about the trauma she has faced all these years and the abject level of poverty she is living in, Shumaila broke into tears as she explained how the party moved on quickly, never to turn back and ask her how she and her sons — both under the age of 15 — were doing.

Shumaila also was diagnosed with stage two mouth cancer around 18 months ago. She said MQM-Pakistan was enjoying power as coalition partners of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), but never once did any of the MQM leaders bother to ask her if she needed help or make a courtesy call.

She told Khanzada: “Nobody calls me. I have often seen them making media statements claiming and promising to do wonders for the widow and children of ‘Shaheed-e-Inqilaab’ Dr Imran Farooq but practically they have done nothing. Never. I am in this situation of life and death now. My husband was one of the founders of the MQM. He died for the party but his own party has not taken care of me.

“They make statements of support on Twitter, Facebook and media but they have never helped me.” Shumaila added: “I live in a one bedroom flat provided by the British government. I survive by getting handouts from the government for food and utility bills. I live on benefits. Everyone is aware of the fact I am a cancer victim and have a few years to live, I have two young sons and there is nobody in the world who would help me, but those who were supposed to be there for me have never helped me.”

When asked by Khanzada if she was helped by the MQM-London, she replied that the UK-based group “initially helped me but then stopped”. “Nobody stands by you when you are in difficulty. I have been through the worst of times and I don’t wish this upon my enemies even.” She praised Geo News for raising her issues and making the masses aware of them.

Shumaila said she had not spoken out for a decade due to fear and trauma. “I have lived in fear for my safety and safety of my children. My sons are still getting counselling. They fear going outside and they don’t want to hear loud noises. They have not recovered from the trauma. We have never had a day of peace in our lives in ten years.”

She expressed satisfaction over the conviction of her husband’s murderers, saying she is “pleased that those responsible would spend the rest of their lives in prison”.

Separately, in a statement issued by the London’s Metropolitan Police, Shumaila said Imran Farooq was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. “My husband struggled day and night for the destitute of society. He fulfilled his duties as a politician to his best ability and his name will live forever.”