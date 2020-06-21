IHC lets govt move against sugar scam perpetrators

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday vacated stay order on sugar inquiry report and allowed the government to take action against those found involved in the scam.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah on June 11 had barred the authorities from proceeding in this regard and issued directives for the commodity to be sold at the rate of Rs70/kg for the next 10 days.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and mills’ owners had challenged the formation of the probe commission and its findings in the court. The commission, in its report, had accused the millers of earning illegal profits amounting to billions of rupees through unjustified price hikes, benami transactions, tax evasion, suspicious sugar export deals, illegal power production, misuse of subsidy and purchasing sugarcane off the books.

In its short order, issued after Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan concluded his arguments, the court disposed of the petition and ruled that the formation of inquiry panel was legal. The IHC further ruled the government is fully empowered to send a reference to the National Accountability Bureau. It hoped officials dealing with the matter will ensure a fair trial in this regard. Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and 17 other mill owners — including PTI leader Jahangir Tareen — had challenged the report by the Sugar Inquiry Commission in the IHC on June 11, alleging legal formalities were not fulfilled during the investigations conducted by the commission.