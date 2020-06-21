Pakistan sees record 153 virus deaths in 24-hour period

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday witnessed 153 coronavirus-related deaths — its highest single-day increase — and recorded a sharp spike of 6,604 new cases just a day after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said it had observed a “five-day decline” in daily infections.

Pakistan’s total cases now stand at 171,666, with the death toll at 3,382, according to the government’s Saturday morning update. Sindh reported 1,013 deaths, Punjab 1,347 — the highest — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 789, Islamabad 95, Balochistan100, Gilgit-Baltistan 21 and Azad Kashmir 17. The NCOC reports 63,504 have recovered so far across Pakistan. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 803 infections were reported, in Balochistan 9,162 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,253, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 10,279, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 20,790, Punjab 64,216 and Sindh 65,163. According to NCOC, around 31,681 tests were conducted during last 24 hours, adding that there was no patient on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. It added that around 549 ventilators were occupied across the country.

The NCOC said a total of 1,042,787 tests were conducted so far and 810 hospitals were equipped with Covid facilities with 6,980 patients admitted across the country.