India’s repeated LAC violations triggered fierce conflicts: Beijing

BEIJING: China on Saturday said repeated Indian provocations and violations of Line of Actual Control (LAC) and a subsequent violent attack on negotiating Chinese officers and soldiers triggered fierce physical conflicts causing casualties.

Giving a step-by-step account of the Galwan clash in a series of tweets, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that for many years, the Chinese border troops had been patrolling and on duty in the Galwan region located on the Chinese side of the LAC in the west section of the China-India boundary.

He said since April, the Indian border troops had unilaterally and continuously built roads, bridges and other facilities at the LAC in Galwan Valley. Despite representations and protests on multiple occasions by China, India went even further to cross the LAC and made provocations. Zhao said on May 6, Indian border troops crossed LAC, trespassed into China’s territory, built fortification and barricades, which impeded the patrol of Chinese border troops. They deliberately made provocations in an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of control and management, he added. He said the Chinese border troops were compelled to take necessary measures to respond to the situation on the ground and strengthen management and control in the border areas. China and India stayed in close communication through military and diplomatic channels to ease the situation.

However, he said in response to the strong demand of the Chinese side, India agreed to withdraw the personnel who crossed LAC and demolish the facilities, and so they did. The spokesperson said on June 6, the border troops held a commander-level meeting and agreed to ease the situation and India promised not to cross the estuary of Galwan river to patrol and build facilities.

It was decided that the two sides would discuss and decide phased withdrawal of troops by officials on the ground. “Shockingly,” he said, “on June 15, India’s front-line troops, in violation of the agreement reached at the commander-level meeting, once again crossed the Line of Actual Control for deliberate provocation when the situation in the Galwan Valley was already easing.