Pakistan resumes international flights after 3-month hiatus

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan resumed international flight operations on Saturday on all its international airports—except Gwadar and Turbat—after a more than three-month suspension that was in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On March 21, the government suspended operations of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan, initially for a period of two weeks, which was extended several times as the pandemic worsened in the country. “The Government of Pakistan has been pleased to authorise international flight operations to / from all international airports of Pakistan, except Gwadar and Turbat airports, with effect from June 20, 2020, 0001 PST,” Aviation Division spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar said in a statement late Friday night.

However, permission for international flight operations would be subject to applicable restrictions and limitations “as decided by the competent authority from time to time in light of the current Covid-19 scenario and implementation of health protocols”.

Additionally, cargo, special and diplomatic flights would continue to be authorised as per procedure in vogue, Khokhar said, stressing that adherence to the relevant applicable standard operating procedures would be mandatory for all airline operators.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Pakistan would “partially open” its airspace for international flights. “This is being done especially to help our overseas workers who have suffered most in this pandemic but have shown great courage and made us proud.”

He welcomed the expatriates returning to their homes gave them assurances that the government would facilitate them “in every way”. The Prime Minister also appreciated the philanthropic role played by overseas Pakistanis in helping their countrymen abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic. “There are many examples where the Pakistani community has been a source of inspiration, helping those around in need,” he remarked.

News of the resumption was welcomed by traders of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry as “great news for the economy”. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh told the media here that business community had received “refreshing news after a long time”.

“The recommencement of flights from all national and foreign airlines will give impetus to Pakistan’s external trade and tourism industry as well,” he added.

The country recorded $1.39 billion in merchandise exports last May, the lowest number in years—a 34 per cent drop from a year ago. “Being a developing country, Pakistan desperately needs boosting its international trade and flight operations from all national and foreign airlines would greatly help in this cause,” Sheikh said.

Meanwhile, the third special PIA flight carrying 146 Pakistanis departed from Bishkek on Friday for Lahore to repatriate Pakistani nationals stranded abroad. During their stay in Kyrgyzstan, the embassy took all necessary steps to ensure their well-being.