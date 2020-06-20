1,500 mosques in Makkah set to reopen on 21st

MAKKAH: Mosques in Makkah are preparing to reopen their doors on June 21 after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to halt prayers for three months, state television channel al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday. More than 1,500 mosques will be allowed to reopen in the city if they follow preventative health measures against COVID-19, according to state television. Individuals will have to bring their own prayer mats and maintain social distancing during prayers. Ahead of the reopening, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs hired agencies to sterilise the inside of the buildings completely and accepted dozens of volunteers who will work to implement precautionary measures inside the city’s mosques.

Mosques across the Kingdom, except in Makkah, have been allowed to welcome believers since the end of May.