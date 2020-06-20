Another 63 patients die in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of another 63 COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 1,265 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 61,678 with the addition of 1,540 new infections in the province, according to statistics released by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Friday. As many as 983 healthcare personnel contracted COVID-19 infection in Punjab at a ratio of 21 percent positivity among doctors, nurses and paramedics fighting as frontline soldiers against coronavirus.

So far 471 fatalities have been confirmed from Lahore, 241 Rawalpindi, 121 Faisalabad, 104 Multan, 55 Gujranwala, 48 Sialkot, 33 Rahim Yar Khan, 31 Gujrat, 27 Bahawalpur, 19 Sargodha, 14 Mianwali, 13 Dera Ghazi Khan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Sahiwal, nine Kasur, eight Nankana Sahib, seven Muzaffargarh, six Toba Tek Singh, five each in Attock and Hafizabad, three each in Jhang, Bhakkar, Lodhran and Jhelum, two each in Rajanpur, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Okara and Vehari, one each from Khanewal and Chiniot and none from Chakwal, Layyah, Pakpattan and Mandi Bahauddin.

So far, 31,924 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 4,836 Rawalpindi, 4,180 Faisalabad, 4,065 Multan, 2,309 Gujranwala, 1,680 Sialkot, 1,530 Gujrat, 1,134 Dera Ghazi Khan, 990 Bahawalpur, 812 Sheikhupura, 786 Rahim Yar Khan, 782 Sargodha, 711 Muzaffargarh, 504 Hafizabad, 477 Kasur, 418 Sahiwal, 348 Jhelum, 366 Toba Tek Singh, 328 Vehari, 297 Bahawalnagar, 291 Layyah, 282 Attock, 265 Nankana Sahib, 264 Lodhran, 236 Mandi Bahauddin, 233 Mianwali, 213 Jhang, 202 Okara, 181 Khushab, 186 Khanewal, 196 Chiniot, 176 each Bhakkar and Narowal, 120 Rajanpur, 115 Pakpattan and 65 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 58,898 citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

According to spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 396,917 tests have been performed in the province.

Out of these, he said, 61,678 have been tested positive for the virus. He said 19,162 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 17,862 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group.

He said lowest number of cases, 1,054, have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said 17,892 patients have recovered and returned home, 1,265 died, while 42,521 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.