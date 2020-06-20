2 Rangers among 4 martyred in 3 bomb attacks

KARACHI/ SUKKUR: Four including two Rangers personnel and two civilians lost their lives in string of explosions across Karachi and Ghotki on Friday. In Larkana, also a Rangers personnel was injured when a cracker was hurled at the security picket he was deployed at. In Karachi, a civilian Kashif was martyred when he fell victim to a grenade attack hurled by two motorcyclists near a paramilitary Rangers mobile deployed at Ehsaas Centre, near Anjuman-e-Islamia School, Liquatabad. Eight others including a Rangers official Munawwar were left injured in the attack. In Ghotki, three including a civilian and two Rangers officials were martyred in another attack near their mobile at a market in Ghotki.

According to the preliminary investigation, the bomb explosion occurred at a meat shop situated near Ghotki Railway station. The police said Rangers officials used to make purchase from there daily. "The bomb was a planted, device," and further investigations are underway. Later, the Police raided a village Jalal Ghoto and picked up a suspect and shifted him to unknown place for investigation.

SSP Ghotki Farrukh Lunjar said that the blast took place near a Rangers van that was parked in a Ghota market of Ghotki. He said that Rangers personnel were purchasing from the market when they came under the attack. They were shifted to District Hospital Ghotki, where they were identified as Sub-Inspector Zahoor Ahmed and cop Fayaz Ahmed, while another casualty who happened to be passing by from the place was identified as the Pakistan Railways employee Ghulam Mustafa. The condition of four injured including a Rangers personnel Imtiaz Hussain and a civilian Shaman Khoso was stable.

Simultaneously in Larakna, one Rangers official was injured when unknown suspects riding a motorcycle hurled a cracker at a security checkpoint of Rangers Public School on VIP Road Larkana.

Taking notice of the explosions Govnor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered the Sindh IGP and DG Rangers Sindh to conduct an inquiry and sought a complete investigation into the blast. They also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

The investigators focusing three aspects regarding Friday’s three cracker attacks on Rangers in three different cities of Sindh, The News learnt.

According to the sources of Sindh police, the investigators focusing three aspects -- probable joint attacks of two proscribed organisations, Jeay Sindh Mutihida Mahaz (JSMM) led by its fugitive leader Shafi Burfat and MQM-London group.

Investigators were of the view that this action could be the probable result of Imran Farooq murder case decision, or in reaction to recently killed two workers of both groups Asif Pasha of MQM London and Niaz Lashari of Jeay Sindh or in the remembrance of 1992 Army operation which was initiated on the same day June 19.

Responsibility of all three attacks have been claimed by recently banned outfit Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) through its twitter handle.

Recently in May 2020, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz-Aresar Group (JSQM-A), Sindhu Desh Revolution Army (SRA) and Sindhu Desh Liberation Army (SLA) were declared as a banned organisation; two more associated organisations Jeay Sindh Mutihida Mahaz (JSMM) in 2013 and MQM-London was also declared as banned organisation some two years back.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack on Ehssas Cash distribution point and Rangers personnel in three different incidents in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of Rangers personnel and citizens who were martyred as a result of the attacks and for the patience and fortitude of the bereaved families.

The prime minister sought a report of the incidents from the agencies concerned.