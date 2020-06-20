Malala graduates from Oxford University

LONDON: The youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, has graduated from the Oxford University, United Kingdom. She tweeted on her social media account that "hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, I will be Netflix, reading and sleeping".

Malala was born on July 12, 1997 in Mingora, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She survived a shot into the head by Taliban on October 9, 2012, as she was campaigning for the girls to be allowed to go to school. She was airlifted to Britain, where she was treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. After recovering from her near-fatal injuries, she and her family relocated to Birmi