YDA for security legislation in hospitals

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab, has urged the Punjab government to immediately enact emergency legislation to make the hospitals safe for the medical staff in view of the prevailing situation in the country.

In a press statement Friday, YDA, Punjab Chairman Dr Muhammad Khizer Hayat said the YDA was deeply concerned over the security situation of hospitals amid corona pandemic in the country. “We have been urging the government for a long time to take the violence against doctors and other medical personnel in hospitals seriously and to make laws for security in hospitals,” he added.

The corona epidemic and the accompanying negative social media campaign against doctors and corona are creating a general lack of tolerance, leading to fears of unrest and serious conditions in hospitals. The government made numerous promises that legislation would be enacted for hospitals but despite the passage of many years, the promise made to the Young Doctors Association of Punjab could not be fulfilled. The shooting of a doctor in Karachi Thursday is enough to open our eyes and awaken us.