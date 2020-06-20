Man kills brother over property

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MALAKWAL: A man murdered his younger brother over a land dispute at Nain Ranjha village on Friday. Reportedly, accused Umar Hayat wanted to occupy the property of his brother Munir Ahmed. On the day of the incident, Umar exchanged harsh words with his brother Munir. Later, the accused allegedly shot him dead. Gojra police arrested the accused and recovered the murder weapon.