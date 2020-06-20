close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
Man kills brother over property

National

MALAKWAL: A man murdered his younger brother over a land dispute at Nain Ranjha village on Friday. Reportedly, accused Umar Hayat wanted to occupy the property of his brother Munir Ahmed. On the day of the incident, Umar exchanged harsh words with his brother Munir. Later, the accused allegedly shot him dead. Gojra police arrested the accused and recovered the murder weapon.

