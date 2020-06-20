Soaring flour price: No solid steps yet to ease grain supplies

LAHORE: There have been no solid steps to ease grain supplies with a view to arrest soaring flour prices in the market. Against the price of Rs1,025 per 20kg bag, there have been complaints about non-availability of flour at various places in the city and further increase in its price. At several shops, traders are charging consumers up to Rs1,100 per 20-kg bag. In some areas, the price of 10-kg flour has reached Rs550. The price of wheat is also persistently on higher side, touching level of about Rs1,875-1,925 per 40-kg in the open market.

Not only provincial government has made any arrangements for release of wheat to flour mills but the federal government also did not issue any notification yet despite decision taken in this regard. In this uncertain scenario, the importers of wheat believe that grains should not be imported till the government was taking action over storage of as low as 25 maunds of wheat on account of its ongoing campaign against hoarders. So a wait-and-see policy should be adopted, they says.